(WFSB) - While funeral services for an Iranian general killed by a U.S. airstrike were held over the weekend, the act continues to cause worry and division.
Iranian leaders are vowing revenge for Qassem Soleimani's death.
Demonstrations continue across the country, including in Connecticut.
One was held in New Haven on Sunday during which protesters said they do not want war with Iran.
They said they believe President Donald Trump is not making accurate assessments about the political tensions in the region.
"We don’t want war with Iran. We don’t war with anyone. Let’s bring our troops home," said Fahd Syed, Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Also over the weekend, the U.S. sent 3,000 more troops to the Middle East as reinforcements.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution that called for the government to remove U.S. troops from the country.
On Face the Nation, Sen. Chris Murphy called on the White House to specify what led to the airstrikes that killed Soleimani.
He said the reason the Bush and Obama administrations did not greenlight that measure was because they believed that ultimately, more Americans would be killed.
"The responsibility is on the administration to prove to us that by taking out the second most powerful political figure inside Iran, they are preventing more attacks rather than inspiring additional attacks," Murphy said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran not to retaliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.