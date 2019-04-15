(WFSB) - Monday marks tax day for Americans.
The means taxpayers have until midnight to file their tax returns for 2018.
The Internal Revenue Service said it expects to receive about 15 million extension requests from taxpayers this year, many of them close to the deadline.
As of Friday, the IRS reported as many as 50 million taxpayers still hadn't filed their tax returns.
Anyone unable to get everything in order before midnight is recommended to file for an extension.
A filing extension allows taxpayers until Oct. 15 to gather, prepare and file their taxes with the IRS.
However, it does not extend the time to pay any tax that's due.
If a taxpayer files on Monday, the IRS released a list of common mistakes to avoid:
- Missing or inaccurate social security numbers
- Misspelled names
- Filing status errors
- Math mistakes
- Forms not signed
For a closer look at tax day tips, head to the IRS's website here.
