The Internal Revenue Service plans to delay this year's tax filing deadline by roughly a month, to mid-May, according to an official familiar with the plans.
The official said the decision was made in order to allow filers more time to navigate tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers, led by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, had urged the move, citing the pandemic.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
