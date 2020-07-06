HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Internal Revenue Service released a list of how much each state received in terms of government COVID-19 payments.
The IRS said 1,666,825 "economic impact payments" were handed out in Connecticut, which totaled $2,690,673,550.
The payments were made to about 159 million individuals.
“We continue to work to deliver stimulus payments to Americans who are entitled to them in record time,” said Michael Devine, IRS spokesperson. “People with questions about the payments are encouraged to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates from the IRS.”
Recipients of the payments included people who do not typically file a tax return. Payments were automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, received Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years.
For those who don't receive federal benefits and didn't have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continued to encourage them to visit the non-filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for EIPs. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.
Here is the payment disbursement by state:
Economic Impact Payments, totals by State
State Name
State postal code
Total Number of EIP Payments
Total Amount of EIP Payments
Alabama
AL
2,465,524
$4,151,948,925
Alaska
AK
347,296
$598,205,713
Arizona
AZ
3,382,404
$5,749,902,586
Arkansas
AR
1,506,691
$2,593,226,846
California
CA
17,692,203
$28,928,693,192
Colorado
CO
2,692,530
$4,518,153,616
Connecticut
CT
1,666,825
$2,690,673,550
Delaware
DE
482,770
$802,127,694
District of Columbia
DC
324,036
$440,977,173
Florida
FL
11,055,881
$18,092,981,706
Georgia
GA
4,995,205
$8,370,733,518
Hawaii
HI
717,609
$1,212,445,298
Iowa
IA
1,529,229
$2,725,146,394
Idaho
ID
839,557
$1,552,367,559
Illinois
IL
5,948,558
$9,902,664,767
Indiana
IN
3,293,014
$5,760,710,347
Kansas
KS
1,358,038
$2,419,540,148
Kentucky
KY
2,313,151
$3,964,947,786
Louisiana
LA
2,306,419
$3,829,816,594
Maine
ME
745,117
$1,252,415,644
Maryland
MD
2,805,716
$4,522,581,011
Massachusetts
MA
3,269,292
$5,192,877,082
Michigan
MI
5,001,815
$8,520,551,501
Minnesota
MN
2,691,715
$4,674,902,683
Mississippi
MS
1,509,490
$2,523,870,678
Missouri
MO
3,057,091
$5,271,976,378
Montana
MT
548,329
$957,665,723
Nebraska
NE
916,368
$1,647,257,970
Nevada
NV
1,556,455
$2,559,294,997
New Hampshire
NH
698,977
$1,168,184,570.
New Jersey
NJ
4,107,050
$ 6,698,558,011
New Mexico
NM
1,045,571
$1,745,274,315
New York
NY
9,735,946
$15,526,541,816
North Carolina
NC
5,045,198
$8,542,640,261
North Dakota
ND
365,699
$646,688,600
Ohio
OH
6,059,063
$10,117,807,629
Oklahoma
OK
1,891,702
$3,305,576,459
Oregon
OR
2,116,619
$3,531,479,982
Pennsylvania
PA
6,506,611
$10,903,604,911
Rhode Island
RI
558,796
$897,379,741
South Carolina
SC
2,560,470
$4,319,070,586
South Dakota
SD
431,246
$777,419,030
Tennessee
TN
3,457,235
$5,880,221,816
Texas
TX
12,911,896
$22,287,544,385
Utah
UT
1,330,790
$2,550,425,141
Vermont
VT
339,885
$570,665,512
Virginia
VA
3,951,241
$6,640,068,091
Washington
WA
3,583,268
$6,038,512,396
West Virginia
WV
963,899
$1,640,449,370
Wisconsin
WI
2,914,518
$5,067,959,161
Wyoming
WY
279,045
$499,521.977
Foreign Addresses
804,617
$1,297,808,003
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.