stimulus payments
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Internal Revenue Service released a list of how much each state received in terms of government COVID-19 payments.

The IRS said 1,666,825 "economic impact payments" were handed out in Connecticut, which totaled $2,690,673,550.

The payments were made to about 159 million individuals.

“We continue to work to deliver stimulus payments to Americans who are entitled to them in record time,” said Michael Devine, IRS spokesperson. “People with questions about the payments are encouraged to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates from the IRS.”

Recipients of the payments included people who do not typically file a tax return. Payments were automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, received Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don't receive federal benefits and didn't have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continued to encourage them to visit the non-filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for EIPs. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.

Here is the payment disbursement by state: 

Economic Impact Payments, totals by State

State Name

State postal code

Total Number of EIP Payments

Total Amount of EIP Payments

Alabama

AL

2,465,524

$4,151,948,925

Alaska

AK

347,296

$598,205,713

Arizona

AZ

3,382,404

$5,749,902,586

Arkansas

AR

1,506,691

$2,593,226,846

California

CA

17,692,203

$28,928,693,192

Colorado

CO

2,692,530

$4,518,153,616

Connecticut

CT

1,666,825

$2,690,673,550

Delaware

DE

482,770

$802,127,694

District of Columbia

DC

324,036

$440,977,173

Florida

FL

11,055,881

$18,092,981,706

Georgia

GA

4,995,205

$8,370,733,518

Hawaii

HI

717,609

$1,212,445,298

Iowa

IA

1,529,229

$2,725,146,394

Idaho

ID

839,557

$1,552,367,559

Illinois

IL

5,948,558

$9,902,664,767

Indiana

IN

3,293,014

$5,760,710,347

Kansas

KS

1,358,038

$2,419,540,148

Kentucky

KY

2,313,151

$3,964,947,786

Louisiana

LA

2,306,419

$3,829,816,594

Maine

ME

745,117

$1,252,415,644

Maryland

MD

2,805,716

$4,522,581,011

Massachusetts

MA

3,269,292

$5,192,877,082

Michigan

MI

5,001,815

$8,520,551,501

Minnesota

MN

2,691,715

$4,674,902,683

Mississippi

MS

1,509,490

$2,523,870,678

Missouri

MO

3,057,091

$5,271,976,378

Montana

MT

548,329

$957,665,723

Nebraska

NE

916,368

$1,647,257,970

Nevada

NV

1,556,455

$2,559,294,997

New Hampshire

NH

698,977

$1,168,184,570.

New Jersey

NJ

4,107,050

$ 6,698,558,011

New Mexico

NM

1,045,571

$1,745,274,315

New York

NY

9,735,946

$15,526,541,816

North Carolina

NC

5,045,198

$8,542,640,261

North Dakota

ND

365,699

$646,688,600

Ohio

OH

6,059,063

$10,117,807,629

Oklahoma

OK

1,891,702

$3,305,576,459

Oregon

OR

2,116,619

$3,531,479,982

Pennsylvania

PA

6,506,611

$10,903,604,911

Rhode Island

RI

558,796

$897,379,741

South Carolina

SC

2,560,470

$4,319,070,586

South Dakota

SD

431,246

$777,419,030

Tennessee

TN

3,457,235

$5,880,221,816

Texas

TX

12,911,896

$22,287,544,385

Utah

UT

1,330,790

$2,550,425,141

Vermont

VT

339,885

$570,665,512

Virginia

VA

3,951,241

$6,640,068,091

Washington

WA

3,583,268

$6,038,512,396

West Virginia

WV

963,899

$1,640,449,370

Wisconsin

WI

2,914,518

$5,067,959,161

Wyoming

WY

279,045

$499,521.977

Foreign Addresses

 

804,617

$1,297,808,003

