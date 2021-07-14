IRS still working to process millions of tax returns

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Many people have been impacted by a backlog on tax returns.
Several people still waiting for their refunds from the federal government reached out to Eyewitness News wondering what’s causing the hold-up.
Right now, there are about 35 million unprocessed returns.
According to the IRS, there could be a number of reasons, including tax returns that require a review, issues with identity theft, incomplete returns, an incorrect recovery rebate credit was used, or it includes a claim filed for an earned income tax credit or an additional child tax credit.
That’s just part of the issue.
The IRS, like many people impacted by the pandemic, it’s not only dealing with tax returns, but also is tasked with getting out pandemic relief benefits.
For those still waiting, they can check the ‘where’s my refund’ option on the IRS website.
While it says don’t call, Sarah Spodick, the director at Quinnipiac University’s tax center, said you might want to do just that.
She said the IRS will never call you, so take the initiative to call them or the taxpayer assistance center, or better yet, go in person.
“I think a little bit of self-help, the squeaky wheel gets some help. Got to IRS.gov, try to get into a taxpayer assistance center and an appointment. If you have one of those verification of identity letter and you’re not getting through on the phone, make an appointment, go to be seen in person and last but not least, you can reach out to the tax payer advocate service, which is to help, be a liaison to tax payers to get them the help they need but they are also heavily impacted by the call volume and volume of help needed,” Spodick said.
With millions of Americans still waiting for their refunds, Spodick said you need to be careful of scammers.
“Where there is money to be found, there are also individuals looking to scam that money from people, so please protect your identity, protect yourself, but also reach out to the IRS, get the help you need to help move along your process," Spodick said.
For more information, click here and follow the “Get my Refund” for missing refunds or “Manage Payments” for the Advanced Tax Credit.
You can also contact the Taxpayer Assistance line at 800-829-1040
Appointments with your local Taxpayer Assistance Center Office can be made by contacting your local office and scheduling an in-person appointment on IRS.gov.
If all else fails, taxpayers can contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service at 877-777-4778.
