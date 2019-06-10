HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is no fun. At least, according to a study released on Monday.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com unveiled its list of 2019's Most Fun States in America.
Researchers said they compared all 50 states across 26 indicators, including movie costs, accessibility of national parks and casinos per capita.
Connecticut was toward the bottom at 43rd, also considered the 8th least fun state.
Its "entertainment and recreation rank" was 43 and its "nightlife rank" was 40.
Gov. Ned Lamont recently referred to Connecticut's state parks as being among the "premier tourism destinations in the region."
Connecticut residents have free access to all state parks and forests. More on the state's tourist attractions can be found here.
However, those attractions did little to help the state's ultimate ranking on WalletHub's survey.
WalletHub.com released its list of the most and least fun states in America for 2019. Here are the 10 least fun states.
10 Kansas. Entertainment and recreation rank: 38. Nightlife rank: 32.
9 New Hampshire. Entertainment and recreation rank: 36. Nightlife rank: 49.
8 Connecticut. Entertainment and recreation rank: 43. Nightlife rank: 40.
7 Alabama. Entertainment and recreation rank: 44. Nightlife rank: 39.
6 Arkansas. Entertainment and recreation rank: 45. Nightlife rank: 47.
5 Vermont. Entertainment and recreation rank: 46. Nightlife rank: 37.
4 Rhode Island. Entertainment and recreation rank: 47. Nightlife rank: 35.
3 Delaware. Entertainment and recreation rank: 48. Nightlife rank: 50.
2 Mississippi. Entertainment and recreation rank: 49. Nightlife rank: 44.
1 West Virginia. Entertainment and recreation rank: 50. Nightlife rank: 46.
The absolute bottom of the barrel in terms of the least fun states were Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia. A list of the 10 least fun states can be seen here.
On the other end of the spectrum, California, Florida and New York were the top three.
Check out the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
