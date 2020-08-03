(WFSB) - The increasing chance for storms over the coming days has prompted meteorologists at Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole says severe storms on Sunday could potentially produce damaging winds and torrential downpours.
"Western Connecticut is in a “slight” risk area for severe storms while the “marginal” risk area extends eastward through Central Connecticut. There is also a risk for an isolated tornado or two with a warm front nearby," Cole explained.
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The risk of a thunderstorm will be low and showers should hold off until Monday night.
Of great concern is how Hurricane Isaias will impact Connecticut Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
By the time Isaias reaches southern New England, it will be a tropical storm. Not a hurricane.
Still, the wind could be strong enough to cause some damage.
"Isaias will parallel the east coast of Florida tomorrow and for a while on Monday then it will move to the north then northeast along the Atlantic Seaboard. The center of Isaias will likely spend enough time over land to cause the storm to gradually weaken. The center could track directly over Connecticut Tuesday night, and it will move through swiftly," says Cole.
We should expect periods of rain on Tuesday in advance of Isaias.
Tropical downpours are possible and that could lead to flash flooding during the afternoon into Tuesday night.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well.
"Winds should get progressively stronger Tuesday, and we should see the strongest winds late Tuesday and for a while Tuesday night. Winds gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be possible," said Cole.
Weather conditions will settle down by Wednesday morning, as Isaias will start to move away to the north of Connecticut.
Total rainfall could range from 2-4”, and locally higher amounts are possible.
"The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting 2-6 inches of rain with the highest amount over the western half of the state. However, that will greatly depend on the exact storm track. This is something we’ll have to watch closely," continued Cole.
Seas will also be quite rough, and there could be some coastal flooding.
Tides will already be astronomically high when Isaias arrives since the Full “Sturgeon” Moon will occur on Monday.
"Since there will be several chances for adverse weather over the coming days, we are going to keep an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect from now through Tuesday night," added Cole.
We can expect Isaias to move out of the area by late Wednesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
