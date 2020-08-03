HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Weather alerts have been issued ahead of Isaias, which is expected to have an impact on Connecticut starting on Tuesday.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the entire state through Wednesday morning.
Isaias strengthened to a hurricane on Monday night as it headed towards the Carolinas.
Track Isaias with Channel 3's hurricane tracker here.
"Isaias will weaken over land later tonight and tomorrow, but it will still be a strong tropical storm by the time it reaches the Northeast," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well.
DePrest said wind from Isaias could cause some damage and power outages. The wind should get progressively stronger throughout Tuesday, with the strongest coming late in the day and Tuesday night.
"The center of Isaias is expected to pass near or just to the west of the Connecticut/New York border tomorrow evening, and it will be moving very fast. That means the most intense part of the storm will be limited to a 6-8 hour window, from 3pm until 11pm. By midnight, the storm will be moving away to the north of Connecticut and weather conditions will improve," DePrest said.
Gusts of between 45 and 55 mph will be possible.
"Total rainfall could range from 2-4”, especially over the western half of the state. That amount of rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding as well as basement flooding. Seas will be quite rough, and some coastal flooding is likely," DePrest said.
Too much rainfall over a short period of time could lead to flash flooding. A flash flood watch has been posted for Litchfield County.
Coastal flooding may also be a concern.
#Isaias is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding from the Carolinas to New England during the next couple of days @NWSWPC https://t.co/LsPr5wAy5h pic.twitter.com/l6Qey4M4Uy— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 3, 2020
RELATED: CT towns urge people to prepare for Isaias' potential impact
"The storm is gone, over, is history well before daybreak Wednesday," DePrest said.
The sky will become partly-sunny, and the air will be humid, although the humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon.
Temperatures should range from between 85 to 90 degrees.
Thursday should also be nice with highs in the 80s.
A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.