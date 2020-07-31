HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state is seeing some showers to kick off the day on Friday.
With those showers will come relief from the extreme heat.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures will only rise into the 80s on Friday.
Also happening overnight, Isaias strengthened to hurricane status.
As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias was a category 1 hurricane, with 80 mph winds. It was moving in a northwest direction at 18 mph.
The track shows the storm moving up the east coast, hitting the Carolinas by Monday, and reaching Connecticut by Tuesday.
“Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday will greatly depend on the progress of Isaias, now a Hurricane,” Dixon said.
He said the storm will bring the potential for heavy rain, and gusty winds.
It’ll also be a period of high humidity.
“At this point, the guidance models differ when it comes to the track and the timing. Therefore, we’re not sure when we’ll see greatest impact,” he said.
Isaias should be long gone by Thursday, Dixon said.
The upcoming first weekend of August will bring partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with temperatures near 90 degrees.
Sunday will bring clouds and the risk for showers and thunderstorms, however a washout is not expected.
“For now, we are forecasting high in the upper 80s over interior portions of the state, but it could be cooler if we see more in the way of cloud cover,” Dixon said.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.