BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Are you missing that summertime feeling?
Well, there’s a little island that’s currently for sale right here in Connecticut that could be used for your summer vacations.
Channel 3 was invited to a property in the Thimble Islands, right off the coast of Branford, on Wheeler Island.
The owner’s daughter describes it as being on Neverland.
“It’s completely whimsical. It doesn’t take itself at all seriously, that’s what’s really so much fun. You come, you look at the colorful countertop appliances, and the dishes, and the bedding and all of the little, you can stare at a room for give minutes and not pick up every single decorative, fun, thoughtful detail. Every room is like an art exhibit,” said Margaret Muir, the real estate agent.
Sitting on three-fourths of an acre, the home was built back in 2001.
The owner, a woman who no longer lives on the East Coast, had five children who grew up spending summers in the Thimbles.
One of her daughters told the real estate agent that growing up in the Thimbles was like something out of a storybook.
“I can just imagine children’s jaws dropping to the floor when they see this. It’s like you’ve opened a beautiful fairytale book, but it’s real,” Muir said.
This home is less traditional than many shoreline homes, where you can see each room pops with color, like the kitchen with stony creek pink granite and lime green appliance.
A bedroom has black and white stripes, polka dots, and pink watermelon accents.
In the middle of a pandemic, Muir says people are looking for a change.
“Particularly in these times, when people are looking for added security, tranquility to relax, to truly relax, which is harder and harder with the world we live in,” Muir said.
With panoramic views of Long Island Sound from the copula or sitting from any spot on the wrap-around decks, for many, this type of island life is a bit of a dream.
Muir says it can be a reminder to keep looking for the fairytale.
“It reminds me of some of the important things in life, it reminds me of the incredible natural beauty of this part of the coast. It makes me grateful to live here and it has a very calming effect,” Muir said.
The island is currently for sale for $3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.