HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance for strong-to-severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Meteorologist Scot Haney cited the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma in saying that Connecticut is in a "slight risk" category for severe weather.
"There is the potential for damaging winds, frequent lightning, torrential downpours and even some hail," Haney said. "For that reason, we are keeping an Early Warning Weather Alert in place for [Thursday]."
The Early Warning Weather Alert was launched on Wednesday in advance of a warm front that could have touched off some thunderstorms.
Wednesday also became the fifth day of our heat wave, with the temperature reaching 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
That heat is expected to continue into thursday.
A heat advisory is in effect for Fairfield, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
"[Thursday] will be partly sunny, hot and humid," Haney said. "Highs will be close to 90 degrees."
The threat of storms will end after midnight with the passage of a cold front.
As the front passes, the state is expected to see a break from the humidity.
"Drier air will move into the region on Friday. It’ll be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tolerable," Haney said.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a rumble of thunder.
"It is shaping up the be a quiet weekend with a low risk for showers and storms," Haney said. "Saturday and Sunday will likely feature a partly to mostly sunny sky."
However, there is a good chance the state will see the beginning of another heat wave, the 4th of 2020.
Saturday will be hot with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s, but the humidity won't be too bad.
Sunday looks to be be hotter with highs between 90 and 95 degrees. The air will likely turn more humid thanks to a developing south to southwesterly flow.
