HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Unsettled weather may continue later Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that the state runs the risk for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.
"They should be spotty in nature, hit or miss [and] not every community will get one," Dixon said.
With sunshine, temperatures should peak between 75 and 80 degrees during the afternoon.
With cold air aloft and daytime heating, it's a recipe for potential storms.
"Where they do pop up, rain could be heavy with lightning and a gusty wind," Dixon said.
If they pop up, track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
By Wednesday, the state is back to a dry, less humid pattern.
"We’re in for a stretch of dry, bright, comfortably warm weather," Dixon said. "Highs will be within a few degrees of 80 Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity."
Friday appears to be a bit warmer and breezy with highs in the mid-80s.
"The weekend forecast is on track," Dixon said. "Saturday will be warm and muggier with a chance for afternoon/evening storms. Then Father’s Day, which happens to also be the summer solstice, should feature lower humidity with highs 80 to 85, under a mostly sunny sky."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
