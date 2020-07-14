HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms moved through the state from north to south on Tuesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon tracked the storm through Somers, Ellington and Tolland earlier in the afternoon.
Take a look at it with our interactive radar here.
After the first round of storms, isolated showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out for Tuesday evening.
Any that develop will diminish after sunset.
The temperatures will go from the 80s into the 70s as the night goes on and bottom into the low to mid 60s overnight.
"[Wednesday] should be primarily dry, and cooler," Dixon said. "Thursday should be a dry, pleasant day. Both days temperatures will be a tad below normal for mid-July."
Friday, there’s a chance for a shower or storm.
"As we end the week, we’ll get an influx of humidity and heat just in time for the weekend," Dixon said.
Both Saturday and Sunday both still look dry, but otherwise hot and humid. Temps should be around 90 degrees or higher inland and in the 80s at the coast.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
