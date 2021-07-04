(WFSB) - A power outage on the fourth of July left thousands of Eversource customers in the dark.
Officials with Eversource say an unknown issue at their sub station in Harwinton was responsible for the outage.
The outage impacted more than 10,600 customers in both Torrington and Harwinton.
At one point, seventy percent of the Eversource customers in Harwinton were without power.
Residents in both Torrington and Harwinton had power restored around 11:30 Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.