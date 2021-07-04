(WFSB) - A power outage on the fourth of July has left thousands of Eversource customers in the dark.
The outage is impacting customers in both Torrington and Harwinton.
Officials with Eversource an unknown issue at their sub station in Harwinton is responsible for the loss of power.
Eversource anticipates that power will be restored around 11:15 tonight.
At one point, a total of 10,626 Eversource customers in the Torrington area and seventy percent of the town of Harwinton were without power.
Eversource that as of 10:24 p.m., 1,587 customers were still without power.
