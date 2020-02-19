OLD SAYRBOOK, CT (WFSB) – A baseball diamond shaped brick patio, honoring cancer patients and their families may have to be ripped up.
The issue has not turned into a legal fight between Old Saybrook’s Board of Appeals and its Zoning Commission.
The Zoning Commission meets on Wednesday night and there is no word if the patio issue will arise, but the commission has a court date next month. They’re claiming the Board of Appeals didn’t have jurisdiction on the landscaping issue at the Connecticut Cancer Foundation
Three years ago, the Old Saybrook-based Connecticut Sports Foundation, renamed the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, built a new home on North Main Street where they help cancer patients and their families.
A local landscaper donated time, talent, and materials to install a brick walkway with a unique baseball diamond patio to honor their baseball heritage and their major league donors.
“To buy a brick in memory of someone or in support of someone or just to support the foundation,” said Jane Ellis, President of the Connecticut Cancer Foundation.
Ellis said they didn’t get support on the installed patio from the Zoning Commission.
“I’ve been working with the town for months trying to accommodate them for whatever requests that they had. They felt we were missing on our plan,” Ellis said.
The Zoning Commission is suing the Zoning Board of Appeals. The complaint says the decision of the Board of Appeals to approve the variance was illegal, arbitrary, and capricious. The ZBA approved the variance even though there was no hardship, the ZBA did not have jurisdiction over the application.
“We’re working with donor dollars here. You know we have to hire an attorney or an engineer. It’s coming out of what should really be going to cancer patients,” Ellis said.
The lawsuit says the Zoning Commission and the Appeals Board will meet at Middlesex Court on March 4 unless the commission makes another decision during their Wednesday night meeting.
