COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a portion of Main Street in Coventry on Thursday morning.
Police said a shelter in place order was issued. It has since been lifted.
The order was due to a police investigation happening in the area of 1100 Main St.
Police said the situation involved a distressed person in a car.
They couldn't comment on whether the person was barricaded or even speaking with officers.
"We're asking people to stay out of the Coventry area for now," John Elsesser, Coventry's town manager said Thursday morning. "The shelter in place is still in effect. Obviously people are trying to leave for work. We aren't letting people come in for work. We're encouraging people to, frankly, chill just wait it out."
The street wasclosed between 275 Stone House Rd. and School Street.
Elsesser said he was first notified of the situation around 6 a.m.
Police said no one was evacuated and there was no immediate threat to the public.
"Anytime you have a distressed person, you have to always assume and take caution that it could escalate quickly," Elsesser said. "We're always concerned about someone who's in mental distress escalating quickly. And that's what we have to protect the public from."
