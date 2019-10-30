(WFSB) - It's National Candy Corn Day.
Love them or hate them, the candy is celebrated every year on Oct. 30.
Candy corn, yay or nay?
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn in the late 1800s.
However, it didn't gain popularity until th Goelitz Candy Company developed it in 1889.
The original recipe called for corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and carnauba wax, which is a wax made from the leaves of a palm tree. The candies were also made by hand.
Machines have since taken over the manufacturing.
Now, candy corn is used in all kinds of dessert recipes. Check out a few from AllRecipes.com here.
Fans of candy corn have been using the hashtag #NationalCandyCornDay on social media to profess their love for the treat.
For more on candy corn and its celebratory day, head to National Day Calendar's website here.
