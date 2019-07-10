LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The state hasn't seen anything like it in 30 years.
Wednesday marked 30 years since deadly tornadoes wound their way from Cornwall to Hamden and parts of New Haven.
Homes and businesses were leveled on July 10, 1989.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in damage was reported.
The tornadoes were rated EF-4 on the enhanced Fujita scale, according to Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The state hasn't seen anything that strong since.
To put that into perspective, DePrest said all of last year's tornadoes were no stronger than EF-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.