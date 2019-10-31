HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drizzle, fog, rain and wind.
In purely theatrical circumstances, that's the recipe for a perfect Halloween night. However, it could make for a dreadful trick-or-treating experience.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a strengthening storm will intensify Thursday and Thursday night. It will also be towing a cold front behind it.
"The result will be a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween," Haney said. "[Thursday], we can expect showers or periods of rain. A southerly wind will intensify as the day progresses and it will continue to pump moist and very mild air into the state."
Thursday night, the little ghosts and goblins may want to hold onto their costumes.
"For trick-or-treaters, [Thursday] evening will be windy and balmy with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees," Haney said. "The southerly wind will gust to over 30 mph."
There will be a risk for showers, but there may be a lull just in time to go out.
The wind intensifies later in the night.
A wind advisory has been issued for the entire state.
From midnight until dawn, gusts of between 40 and 40 mph may be possible.
"Scattered power outages are possible," Haney warned.
Also later Thursday night the rain could be heavy at times, and a thunderstorm is also possible.
"The Storm Prediction Center [in Oklahoma] has placed extreme western Connecticut in a 'marginal' risk area for severe weather," Haney explained. "The greatest risk for severe weather will be to the south and west of Connecticut."
The front is expected to roll through between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s by dawn.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning.
Drivers can expect plenty of puddles and wet leaves for the morning commute.
"Weather conditions will rapidly improve [Friday]," Haney said. "Rain will end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny."
However, winds could continue to gust over 40 mph.
Highs will be in the 50s as a westerly wind ushers cooler air into the state.
Temps should then dip into the 30s and low-40s Friday night. The wind will gradually subside.
