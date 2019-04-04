(WFSB) - Brace yourself for National Burrito Day.
The warm, tortilla-wrapped cuisine is being celebrated on April 4.
According to Grubhub, the top selling burritos in the U.S. are bean, chicken, steak and veggie, in that order.
It also said bean burritos took the top spot of the company's 2018 top foods list.
Grubhub said despite the day being celebrated in April, the most popular day and month to buy them last year was Saturdays in December.
A number of companies are offering deals for National Burrito Day.
- Chipotle: Get free delivery on orders of at least $10 when you order through Chipotle's app or site.
- Moe's Southwest Grill: $5 burritos
- On the Border: $9.99 burritos
- Pancheros: Free burrito with a mailed coupon
