(WFSB) - At last, it's a day for cat people.
Feline owners celebrated National Cat Day on Monday.
NationalCatDay.com says the point of the day is to "explode the internet every Oct. 29.
"We live to celebrate cats and help them to find forever homes," the site said. "Through our large social media & press platform, all year long we're able to partake in the wonderful world of cats and put the plight of cats in shelters, center stage."
The site urged people to adopt instead of shop.
It estimates that approximately 4 million cats enter shelters every year with 1 to 2 million of them having to be euthanized.
Check out these pets, which include both cats and dogs, on Channel 3's Lost & Pound page here.
