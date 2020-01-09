(WFSB) - Police officers around the state will be honored during a few events as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The unofficial holiday was created in 2015 by several law enforcement organizations.
Thursday, students at the Joseph Melillo Middle School in East Haven collaborated to create Memorial Wall of Honor and a slideshow of Connecticut officers who were killed in the line of duty.
The event ran from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Post University in Waterbury said it is celebrating the state's men and women in blue.
It said it's criminal justice program celebrates diversity and ensures that graduates reflect the communities they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.