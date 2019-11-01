DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The president of a local university said hate-filled flyers were randomly distributed throughout campus on Thursday night.
Western Connecticut State University President John Clark said he is shocked and saddened about the flyers and inscriptions found on university property.
The flyers had "It's Okay to be white" written on them, according to WCSU officials.
An investigation is underway involving Danbury police, CT State Police, and the FBI, where surveillance footage will be reviewed.
Interviews with anyone who may have witnessed the behavior will also take place.
“Have no doubt that we are treating this as an attack on our university community and making every effort to see that those responsible are caught and properly punished. I am fully committed to the absolutely necessary goal this does not happen again. We must be ever vigilant to protect our university against these hateful attacks,” Clark said in a letter.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious should call university police at (203) 837-9300.
