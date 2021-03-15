(WFSB) - It was a historic night for women at the Grammys with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both setting records.
Taylor became the first woman ever to win album of the year three times.
After taking home four awards, Beyoncé has won a career total of 28 Grammys, more than any other singer in history.
But during her acceptance speech, Queen Bey turned into a proud mama, boasting that her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy just won her first Grammy for being a part of Beyoncé’s music video "Brown Skin Girl."
"I know my daughter is watching,” Beyoncé said. “Two daughters and my son are all watching. Blue, congratulations! She won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you!"
For the second year in a row, women swept all four of the major categories. H.E.R. won song of the year, Billie Eilish took home record of the year. And Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist.
Dua Lipa also added another trophy to her mantle, winning best pop vocal album.
“I don't know. I was also on this path on my musical journey where if you make happy pop songs, they’re just not going to be very cool,” Dua Lipa said. “And I just dove into honest stories and things that made me feel good because this is where I am in my life. I've got so many incredible people in my life to be thankful for.”
But it wouldn't be the Grammys without killer performances. This year did not disappoint, from the Jagger-esque Harry Styles who opened the show to the throwback soul of Bruno Mars.
One more winner of note: Harry Styles earned his first Grammy for best pop solo performance.
