(WFSB) - Almost a year since the disappearance of a mother from New Canaan, one of the people arrested in connection with her suspected death released a statement.
Michelle Troconis was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in the weeks since Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.
In Troconis' statement, she said she doesn't know anything about the disappearance and that it was a mistake for Troconis to trust Farber Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Farber Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019.
Troconis' statement was released in Spanish, but was translated to English:
For the past year, people have said many things about me – some kind; some cruel. I was advised by my lawyers to remain quiet and rely on the justice system, which is very frustrating for me because there is a lot I would wish to say.
It has been nearly a year since I first heard about the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. As a mother, I am saddened for the loss that these five children have suffered, being left without both parents in such a short period of time.
But despite the way I have been treated by the police, I know nothing about Jennifer Dulos’ whereabouts or what may have happened to her. I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my innocence, but actually to me it feels that way, during all this time while under public scrutiny.
To those who are quick to judge people they do not know, let me say this: It is possible to misjudge others. Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know. But based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him.
Fotis Dulos was charged with felony murder in the case.
He died back in January two days after an initial suicide attempt.
You can write what you want but at the end of the day those beautiful children do not have their Mom and yes you will be held accountable for your actions . The evidence will prove this. Sad you made bad choices but you never thought about the kids . Did you really think you were something special and he wouldn’t do the same to you if he felt you were a threat to him . You are not.
