NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington High School held its graduation outdoors at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.
The ceremony was supposed to be Tuesday night, but it was postponed due to thunderstorms.
But on Wednesday, the hot and humid weather for the alternate date wasn’t much better.
“If I rung out my shirt, I could probably fill up cups with sweat. It was really hot down there. We all had a good time,” said Newington graduate Jordan Stergakis.
The heat index was in the 90s on Wednesday afternoon.
“The graduation ceremony was awesome. We’re lucky we were in the shade, so it wasn’t that bad,” said Bernardo Melendez, a grandparent to a graduate.
Everyone was in shorts and light clothes, expect the students wearing dark blue robes.
“I wasn’t really bothered by it. I was caught up in the moment,” said JP Gieras, a Newington graduate.
Graduates said they were excited for a normal graduation despite the weather hiccups.
“The last year’s class didn’t really have much. They had a drive thru because that’s all they could do. I’m just grateful we got to do it postponed or not,” Stergakis said.
It’s been a tough year for seniors, so a little bit of heat seemed like a small price to pay compared to the pandemic.
