Italian Fest held in Ansonia

ANSONIA, CT. (WFSB) - Day two of the Ansonia Italian Fest kicked off this afternoon.
It was held at the Holy Rosary Parish, at 10 Father Salemi Drive.
People showed up from all over Connecticut and enjoyed a long list of family fun activities.
Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic, now it's back, but with a few changes due to the recent uptick in COVID cases.
The Italian Festa will continue tomorrow night.
