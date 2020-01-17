WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- An item found during a checkpoint at Bradley International Airport made it into TSA’s list of the top most unusual items found in 2019.
TSA authorities stopped a traveler last spring who had an electric circular power saw.
Passengers are not allowed to carry on any tools larger than 7 inches.
If a passenger does end up in the checkpoint with an item that is not prohibited, there are a number of options they can utilize. In this case, the power saw was surrendered to TSA.
Other items found across the country were samurai swords, flares, a blow dart gun, a snake, and a butcher knife.
See the full list from TSA here.
VIDEO: Everyday, #TSA officers discover unique and offbeat items nationwide. See our #TopTen Most Unusual Finds of 2019: https://t.co/cwhnNYIc5Y— TSA (@TSA) January 17, 2020
Additionally, TSA said “prohibited items that are surrendered at the checkpoints nationwide are picked up by the state and sold. The states keep the profit. TSA makes no profit off of items that travelers surrender at checkpoints.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.