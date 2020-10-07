HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Doctors said it’s a time to remind the public how important it is to get tested for breast cancer and raise awareness of the disease, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, fewer women across the country and in Connecticut have been going in for those tests.
Since the spring, there has been a significant decrease in the number of women going in for routine mammograms.
That’s why doctors sought to remind the public that it’s safe to get tested. They said early detection is important.
“One of the concerns that I have is that just because we’ve seen a decrease in what we call the number of breast cancers that are diagnosed, doesn’t mean that they’re not out there,” said Dr. Brigid Killelea, director of breast surgery for Fairfield region, Hartford HealthCare. “And what I mean is that breast cancer does not wait for COVID.”
COVID has been scaring a lot of women away from getting annual breast cancer tests.
Killelea said since the pandemic started, there has been a significant decrease in the number of women getting routine screening mammograms, genetic testing and breast surgery.
“It’s very safe to come back now for that screening mammogram,” she said. “And if you’ve been putting it off, now is a good time, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a good time for reflection, but [also] to get that screening mammogram back on the calendar.”
Doctors said it’s not good to delay testing any longer and early detection allows for breast cancer to be treated more successfully.
About 1 in 8, or 12 percent, of U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer, they said.
Currently, there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the country.
Doctors wanted to stress that it’s safe to get to tested.
They said hospitals continue to take precautions that include temperature checks and equipment getting thoroughly cleaned in between patients.
