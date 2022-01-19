HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The race for governor in 2022 is heating up.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has already declared his candidacy for reelection.
Wednesday, Channel 3 learned about his first challenger to be the leader of Connecticut: Republican Businessman Bob Stefanowski.
Channel 3's Erin Connolly sat down with him to learn more about his decision to run again and what he’s hoping to achieve this time around.
“I grew up in New Haven,” Bob Stefanowski said. “My mom and dad never went to college. We didn’t have a luxurious lifestyle. We had what we needed.”
He said he came from humble beginnings.
His parents didn’t have a credit card, and he slept in a converted closet.
His 92-year-old father still lives in the house he grew up in.
“I won the lottery with my parents,” Bob Stefanowski said. “They saved for education. They sent me to school. It was a lot of hard work.”
That hard work paid off.
Bob Stefanowski has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fairfield University, an MBA from Cornell and a fellowship from Wharton.
“I’m very big on leadership,” he said. “And leadership is transparency, accountability and doing the right thing for the people that are your constituents.”
It has been four years since Bob Stefanowski narrowly lost the governor’s race to Lamont.
After long and hard conversations with Amy Stefanowski, his wife of 30 years, and his three daughters, he said he is ready to run again, this time with a broader platform.
Channel 3 asked him what he’s going to do differently in 2022 than he did in 2018.
“It’s not just going to be about tax reform this time,” he said. “It’s going to be about all the things that concern Connecticut residents.”
Using his 25 years of experience in corporate America, Bob Stefanowski said he wants to focus on making Connecticut more affordable.
He said he wants to hold utility companies accountable and drive energy prices down.
He wants to make sure the police are properly funded and respected while getting tougher on crime, including juvenile crime.
“That’s government’s number one responsibility,” Bob Stefanowski said. “It’s not to tax. It’s not to regulate. It’s to keep people safe. We’ve lost focus on that in Connecticut and my number one priority as governor is going to be to keep people safe.”
When it comes to the coronavirus, he said he wants to lead by example.
He may have been new to politics, but the 59-year-old made himself a household name in 2020 with his “Masks for Heroes” and “Masks for CT” drives.
Seeing a desperate need for personal protective equipment, Bob Stefanowski became in charge of fundraising and procuring the masks.
Amy Stefanowski was in charge of distribution.
“We are truly a team,” Bob Stefanowski said. “Amy is strong where I’m not and vice versa. And I know I’m biased, but we will be an absolute powerhouse running this state and helping people.”
First, the masks were given to hospitals and first responders, then to the general public with 15 events across the state.
They said they started with nothing and ended up distributing 1.5 million masks.
“He’s a very sweet guy,” Amy Stefanowski said. “He’s obviously a serious guy, but he’s also very sweet, very kind-hearted [and] very loyal. He’s a great guy.”
Now, the successful executive, husband, and father hopes he can add to that list by being the 90th governor of Connecticut.
“The state has been terrific to us and if we can help other people have the success we’ve had, we’re going to do it,” Bob Stefanowski said.
“We want everyone to be as happy and prosperous and all the opportunities that they wish to have,” Amy Stefanowski said.
