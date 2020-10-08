WARREN, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus continues to have a far-reaching economic impact, including on Christmas tree farms.
In Litchfield County, people are already making the holiday purchase.
At Angevine Farm in Warren, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the beginning of October. People started selecting their trees, tagging them and reserving them so that they have them for the holidays.”
“People are asking to tag the trees early. Earlier than I’ve ever seen it,” said Lisa Angevine-Bergs, Angevine Farm.
Angevine-Bergs said there are several reasons people are picking out their trees early this year, the biggest of which is wanting social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think they really do want to feel safe knowing that their tree is there,” she said. “I think the earlier they can get out here, the better. Obviously, the better selection and the better chance they are not going to come into contact with other people.”
Christmas tree farms can get busy, particularly on the most popular day to get one, the day after Thanksgiving. Getting that evergreen early can help, farmers said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet issued guidelines for Christmas tree farms, but Angevine-Bergs said there will likely be recommended changes, such as customers using their own saw and bringing people with them.
“Definitely bring your own helpers this year,” she said. “We are not going to want our helpers to get into your car and help you tie the tree down. So make sure you have help with you when come to the farm.”
If people plan to tag a tree early, they’ll want to check with the farm in advance.
“Our recommendation is calling your farm,” Angevine-Bergs said. “Find out if they are open. If they allow tagging, because every farm does not allow tagging.”
Christmas tree farmers don’t know exactly how much business to expect during a time of coronavirus, particularly as time moves further toward the winter. They said they also don’t know how much future weather patterns are going to impact their baby trees that won’t be full grown for years.
“We are very concerned with climate change,” Angevine-Bergs said. “We have seen [it] even the last couple of years. I would say maybe we have a 50 percent loss of all our babies just because it’s been so dry and there is no way you can irrigate everything.”
Still, at Angevine Farm, despite the drought, there were plenty of healthy trees. While customers visited in October to pick out a pumpkin, it was an excuse to come back and be outside in fresh air and nature. Many people continued to look for opportunities to return to normalcy.
“I think the Christmas tree is a symbol of hanging onto something that’s normal,” Angevine-Bergs said. “And I think people just want to experience anything that feels normal. And I think tagging a tree for a lot of people is a normal experience, and if you do it in October, if you do it in November, it’s just an experience that they look forward to.”
