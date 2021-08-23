(WFSB) -- Pumpkin fans can rejoice! Starbucks is bringing its pumpkin spice latte back earlier than ever before.
The drink is making its seasonal debut on Tuesday, one day earlier than last year.
The rollout comes after other competitors, like Dunkin’, made their fall line-ups available earlier as well.
Dunkin’ brought out its pumpkin drinks last Wednesday.
