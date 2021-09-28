SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Pumpkin picking season has officially arrived, and it’s the perfect time of year to get outdoors.
Belltown Hill Orchards in South Glastonbury grows all kinds of fruits on its 150-acre farm, like apples, berries, and of course pumpkins.
They work through the entire year, but start planting pumpkins around Memorial Day and rely on summer sunlight and cooler nights in the fall to produce the best crop and most vibrant orange color.
Overall, they produce thousands of pumpkins through the fall harvest season.
Pick Your Own Manager Ben Larose said this time of year early October is the best time to come.
“I know some of the farms seemed to have a little trouble with the rain, but we didn’t seem to have that. The crop came through really good, and we can’t complain about it. They’ve been flying off the shelf every weekend and people are loving them,” he said.
