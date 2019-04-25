WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What if you could get a boost of energy or jump start your weight loss just by using liquid vitamins that bypass your digestive system altogether?
Some Hollywood celebrities claim these IV therapy centers do just that.
They are popping up all over the country and one just opened right in West Hartford recently.
Germain Coachman used to take over a dozen different types of vitamins and still felt tired.
“Sluggish, like just no energy, this gives me a little pick up. I come every week," said Coachman.
She goes to The Fix in West Hartford Center where she gets her vitamins and hydration through an IV or sometimes a shot called a boost.
“A lot of people have problems with absorption or vitamins hurt their stomach. They just come in to feel good,” said Erin Fox, The Fix owner.
So, what’s in these IV's?
Owner Erin Fox says it depends on what your needs are,
Client Mike Mancini wanted to lose weight, so he tried the "slim fix" with liquid vitamins geared towards jump starting his metabolism.
“I’ve lost about 20 pounds in 3 months,” said Mancini.
Mancini says he did it along with diet and exercise, but losing weight is just one of the goals of these fixes.
People can go for a party fix, if they’ve overdone it the night before. There’s also the glow fix for your hair and nails, or maybe you feel a cold coming on and you need a boost.
So, what's the difference between taking vitamins or get an IV?
Danielle Yanac, a registered nurse who administers the IV says it all has to do with the way the vitamins are absorbed in your blood stream.
“Vitamins that you take orally have an absorption rate of about 10 percent, but vitamins that are injected have a 100 percent absorption rate,” Yanac said.
Yanac says the same things that could happen with an IV or shot in a doctor’s office can happen here.
“There’s always a risk of bruising at the injection site. If you know pain at the injection site, which is a common thing and the placement of the IV can sometimes cause bruising afterward,” said Yanac.
But do these fixes really work? Channel 3 asked Dr. David Katz, the Director of the Yale Griffin Prevention Research Center.
He claims there is very little evidence of decisive health benefits and, "bypassing that system, and putting nutrients directly into the bloodstream, introduces risks from infection to blood clots to allergic response, and thus should only be done when some specific benefit is very likely to outweigh those small, but real risks."
Fox says there are medical protocols that are followed. It's a clean and sterile environment and there are the same risks here as a doctor’s office or an emergency room.
She says more and more people like Rob Oliver just like the feeling after getting a "fix."
“I felt like I had tons of energy,” Oliver said.
The cost for one of these "fixes" is anywhere from $99 to $189 dollars depending on the formula you get.
