(WFSB) – The Ivy League, which Yale University plays under, has decided to cancel all athletic events through the remainder of the spring season.
The Ivy League Presidents announced their unanimous decision on Wednesday to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.
The league said individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate.
On Tuesday, the league canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
Four teams were scheduled to play Friday through Sunday, including Yale.
The tournaments were the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Yale University announced on Tuesday that classes will be held online following spring break. Students are being asked to remain home, or return home when possible.
