New Haven (WFSB) - The ivy league is the first division I conference to postpone games for the rest of the year, making the announcement this evening.
During the fall, the Walter Camp Field here at Yale is usually bustling with students, athletes, and fans- but it's going to look a bit different this year. Except for small group practices- these fields and stadium are going to remain empty until January at the earliest.
"Everyone I've met up there on the team has become family to me," Yale running back Zane Dudek said Wednesday. "That was one of the most important things; coming out of high school and going to college, I wanted to join a team that was a family.
This is Dudek's senior year and he says his two biggest goals were to win an ivy league championship and spend time with his teammates.
" I was still hoping just to get there just because we've been working so hard all off season. So, I was disappointed, but I wasn't surprised," he said.
Today-- the ivy league council of presidents announced sports events will be postponed this fall because of the pandemic.
Practices and training opportunities will be permitted-- based on public health conditions.
"I know I’m going to play football with these guys again but missing them for a year and a half since I haven't seen them since I left in March- that's the hardest part," Dudek said.
Alex Stigler says he can relate.
The recent Yale grad missed his final season of baseball to COVID-19 this year.
He says he can't compete at Yale for a fifth year-- so he's going to Boston College to play this spring.
"I know how much pain there was when our season got cancelled," Stigler said.
But he says he agrees with the ivy league council's decision.
"I’ve been talking to some of my buddies on the football team and they’re pretty upset about it, but at the same time, looking around the country, there are just things that are bigger than sports right now," Stigler said.
There's no word yet on whether winter and spring competitions will be held next year and some small colleges like Morehouse, Williams, and Bowden have announced cancellations for their sporting events this fall.
