NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Ivy League, of which Yale University is a part, announced its spring competition and training plan.
The Ivy League Council of Presidents decided not to hold league competition or host league championships this spring.
"While acknowledging that the current public health environment is not compatible with a traditional Ivy League season, the Council has also put in place a process that may allow for limited, local competition during the spring if public health conditions improve sufficiently to allow greater levels of in-person activity at Ivy League campuses," the league said on Friday.
Athletics training and practices for student-athletes will be allowed, provided they are structured in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state and local regulations. The approach would be the same as the phased approach implemented by the Ivy League for all sports in fall 2020.
"These decisions are grounded in public health best practices and informed by the pandemic related policies currently in place at member institutions," the league said. "The ability of the league’s members to continue on-campus operations during the ongoing pandemic requires rigorous limitations on travel, visitors, gatherings, and other elements that are essential for intercollegiate athletics competition."
