BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - A family of foxes didn't seem to mind sharing some territory with a couple of beagles in Barkhamsted.
Channel 3 viewer Michael Mottola shared video of the kits playing like puppies with their mother during the early morning hours.
Mottola said their den is on his property.
He also said they didn't seem bothered by his two dogs, which were less than 30 feet away and behind some fencing.
