PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The big game is this sundae and what better combo than football and wings?
This year, Americans are expected to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.
Channel 3 got a behind the scenes look at how one of the most popular wing joints in Connecticut is preparing.
The countdown to Sunday’s big game is on.
Massive preparations are underway at J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville.
“The supplier will come in with the 18-wheeler truck and just drop off almost, most of the chicken wings will come in on Friday and then they’ll come back again on Saturday for another delivery,” said Rino Ouellet, Manger at J. Timothy’s Taverne.
J. Timothy’s is well-known for their chicken wings.
“The wings are amazing. They’re my favorite,” said Lorraine Chubet.
Buckets of wings are the only item available for take-out at J. Timothy’s this weekend.
They expect to sell 12 tons of wings this week alone. That’s 24,000 pounds.
“Our good guestimation is about 4.5 tons, upwards to five tons on sundae. That will leave Saturday with about 3.5 tons. And plan to do another two tons on Friday,” said Ouellet.
Customers have to call in advance to pre-order.
Management says its organized chaos ahead of the big game.
“I would say we’re getting, oh my goodness, I’m filling sheets so fast. I’m easily taking a hundred calls a day on just chicken wings,” Ouellet said.
The restaurant has been taking pre-order calls since last Monday.
“The food is outrageously delicious,” said Chubet.
All hands are on deck to feed hungry football fans.
“I staff someone the entire week, just on the phone, just to answer phone orders just for chicken wings,” said Ouellet.
The restaurant actually has to pre-order extra refrigerated trucks to store the wings.
They say they treat it all like a holiday.
“It’s a great event, it really has morphed into something that becomes an all-day affair for people,” said Ouellet.
Management there expects this year to be the busiest one yet.
The folks at J. Timothy’s say they expect times to be booked by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest.
