PLAINVILLE, Ct (WFSB) – J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville has announced they will be temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant known for its Dirt Wings said it will be closed effective Monday March 30 in an effort to keep the safety of the staff and any guests safe.
The restaurant was serving to-go meals, but said in light of the new five person limit on gatherings, they wanted to limit interactions.
Take out will still be available on Saturday and Sunday, but will be limited.
The restaurant did not announce when they plan to reopen.
