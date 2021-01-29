PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The big game next Sunday means big business for one iconic Connecticut wing joint.
The team at J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville said they have been taking more pre-orders than ever.
Rino Oulette has been enjoying the wings at J Timothy’s for more than 30 years and he doesn’t just consume them. He’s part of the team that helps make them. He’s the business’s beverage director.
“Well, what I’m eating right now is our famous dirt wing which is double dipped [and] double fried,” Oulette said.
Hundreds of people have already preordered J. Timothy’s wings leading up to the big game next Sunday, which airs on Channel 3. It’s the business’s busiest time of year and the staff wouldn’t have it any other way.
“When we say controlled chaos, we actually thrive off of that,” Oulette said. “We don’t want to be slow waiting for something to do. We like it boom, boom, boom, boom!”
Business is booming even more than ever leading up to next weekend, perhaps because some folks will avoid bars and large parties due to the coronavirus. As a result, even more people have been pre-ordering wings.
Oulette believes they’ll sell 13 tons before next Sunday.
“We have a quality, great quality product,” he said. “But I also think with COVID this year you can’t wait.”
He said they’ll likely sell out of wings for next Sunday within the next few days, so customers are encouraged to order soon.
During these crazy times, it’s not just helping the restaurant, it’s a reminder to Oulette and his team that people care about everyone who works here.
“Honestly, and I mean this, we are blessed,” he said.
Anyone looking for wings can call J Timothy’s at 860-747-6813 to place an order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.