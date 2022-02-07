PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Football fans hoping to score a bucket of wings from a popular eatery in Plainville on the day of the big game will have to try again next year.
J. Timothy's Taverne said Sunday. Feb. 13, was completely booked.
"Sorry, but we are unable to take any more to-go orders for Sunday," the business posted to social media. "Friday & Saturday pickups are still available."
The restaurant posted its menu on Feb. 1.
In addition to its traditional bucket wings, this year it offered a nacho kit, a tailgate pretzel, or a guacamole kit.
More information can be found on the business's website here.
