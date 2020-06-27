HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed part of I-84 Eastbound in Hartford Saturday evening, state police said.
State police say the crash happened near Exit 50.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway is closed at Exit 48.
An unoccupied state police cruiser was hit in the crash, police said.
Police say no injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.