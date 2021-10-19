FCEpXb9XsAAbWGt.jfif

Jackknifed tractor trailer closes I-291 west in South Windsor 

 South Windsor Fire Dept.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed part of I-291 west in South Windsor.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highway is closed at exit 4.

A fuel leak has also been reported.

There were no injuries.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

