FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Jackson Laboratory in Farmington announced it'll start testing for COVID-19 next week.
Representatives from The Jackson Laboratory and Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Thursday morning.
JAX-GM is partnering with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), UConn Health, and Hartford HealthCare to provide the state with significant additional coronavirus diagnostic testing capacity, the governor said.
The additional testing capacity will allow DPH to diagnose patients who have the virus, and will allow researchers to learn more about the virus for broader epidemiological purposes, and allow the state to test more people, faster.
Jackson Labs expects to start receiving samples and begin testing the week of Monday, March 23.
JAX Genomic Medicine is located on a 17-acre site on the campus of the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, its website said.
It currently houses over 350 biomedical researchers, technicians and support staff in state-of-the-art computing facilities and laboratories.
The 183,500-square-foot facility opened in the fall of 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.