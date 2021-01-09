(WFSB) -- Each year, across the country, Jan. 9 is known as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
It’s a day that was created in 2015 that is dedicated to showing support for those who put their lives on the line to protect others, as well as those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“The United States Attorney’s Office depends on our law enforcement colleagues to protect the American people from crime and violence, to ensure the security of our homeland, and to safeguard the most vulnerable among us. The United States Attorney’s Office thanks the men and women of law enforcement for the dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to the rule of law they display every day,” U.S. Attorney John H. Durham said in a statement.
Those looking to show their support for law enforcement can do so in several ways, including:
- Wearing blue clothing
- Sending a card of encouragement and thanks to a local and/or state police department or federal agency
- Sharing a story about a positive experience with law enforcement on social media
- Encouraging your children to write letters in support of law enforcement
- Displaying a blue light in a window or a blue ribbon on the mailbox at home
- Sharing this information with others
- If you see a police officer, thank the officer for his or her service to the community
