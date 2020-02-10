MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Janet Jackson is coming to Connecticut this summer.
Live Nation announced that Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour will stop at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket.
The concert is set for July 17 at 8 p.m.
Presales for tickets start on Feb. 11 at noon.
Ticket information can be found here.
