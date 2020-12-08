(WFSB) - Leading health experts have warned that the country will pay a heavy price for mistakes some families made over Thanksgiving.
The country’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people could see a surge in the COVID-19 numbers tied to the holidays.
The country is already dealing with a record number of hospitalizations related to the virus.
RELATED: US coronavirus cases surpass 15.3 million with more than 290,000 deaths
There have been 1 million new coronavirus cases in the U.S., all in just the first five days of December.
It took the country 99 days to reach its first one million cases earlier in the year.
"The middle of January could be a really dark time for us,” Fauci said.
That wasn’t the only alarm Fauci raised.
"The week after Christmas into New Year's and the New Year's Holiday, I think it could be more of a challenge than what we saw with Thanksgiving,” he warned.
Health experts warned that we have not even seen the full brunt of the Thanksgiving surge.
"We're all waiting unfortunately for a pretty steep acceleration both in terms of cases and hospitalizations and tragically deaths,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine. “You know we'll be hitting 3,000 deaths per day on a regular basis."
There are positive developments on the vaccine front. The United Kingdom’s vaccine rollout began on Tuesday. The first stages of the program in the U.S. could be approved later this week.
"Operation Warp Speed seems poised to deliver vaccines on an historic, almost miraculous timetable,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader.
