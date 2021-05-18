HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The sense of normalcy is growing more and more, as events and activities are resuming this year.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is set to announce on Tuesday afternoon the return of Jazz Fest.
At 12 p.m., the mayor joined the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, the Greater Hartford Arts Council, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce for the announcement.
Jazz Fest will be held in person between July 16 and 18.
The festival was virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on Tuesday, Bronin highlighted street closures on Ann Uccello Street and Allyn Streets, which support local businesses and activates the streets.
